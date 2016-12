The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income rose to 166.9 per cent in the third quarter from 166.4 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

National net worth grew 1.7 per cent in the third quarter to $9.85-trillion on higher national wealth, driven by increased value of real estate, as well as a gain in Canada’s net international investment position.

