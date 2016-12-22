Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled in November as food prices retreated, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday, though new measures of underlying inflation were more robust and closer to the Bank of Canada’s target.

The annual inflation rate decreased to 1.2 per cent from October’s 1.5 per cent, short of economists’ estimates for 1.4 per cent.

Food prices were down 0.7 per cent from a year ago as consumers paid less for meat and fresh fruit and vegetables. A decrease in prices for clothing and gasoline also contributed to slower inflation.

Investors got a first look at new measures established by the Bank of Canada when it renewed its inflation target in October, which are replacing the core measure the bank previously focused on.

CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, was the closest to the bank’s 2 per cent inflation target, up 1.9 per cent compared to the year before.

CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, was at 1.6 per cent. CPI common, which measures common price changes across categories in the CPI basket, was the coolest at 1.3 per cent. The bank has said the common gauge has the best correlation to the output gap.

Economists have said that using three core measures instead of one could make it difficult to determine what the bank will react to.

Meanwhile, Statscan said in a separate report that Canadian retail sales rose far more than expected in October as consumers bought more at general merchandise stores, although they paid more for gasoline.

Sales rose 1.1 per cent in October, the third straight monthly advance, and topped economists’ expectations for a gain of 0.2 per cent.

While higher prices at the pump were the main contributor, there were signs of strength more broadly with sales up in nine of 11 sectors, representing 90 per cent of total retail trade.

Sales at general merchandise stores jumped 1.9 per cent, which could suggest families were starting to spend the child benefit checks the government began mailing out in July.

Clothing sales also rose 1.4 per cent and gains were seen across store types.

Excluding the effects of price changes, retail sales volumes rose 0.6 per cent, which could bode well for broader economic growth at the start of the fourth quarter. The economy is expected to have slowed at the end of the year following a strong rebound in the third quarter.

Report Typo/Error