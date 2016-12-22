Canada’s economy is ending the year with a whimper.

Inflation slowed to a 1.2 per cent pace in November from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported Thursday, a softer reading than economists had forecast. One measure of core inflation slowed to the lowest level since 1996.

The readings reflect the divergence between Canada and developed peers including the United States, where a slurry of data Thursday bolstered optimism in the American economy and pushed the dollar and bond yields higher. North of the border, the drop in commodity prices that began in mid-2014 is still curtailing business investment, and exports have failed to pick up the slack even as the Canadian exchange rate has depreciated.

“The Canadian economy has gone backward over the last two years as other economies move forward,” Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management in Toronto, which oversees about $370-billion in assets, said by telephone. “Maybe it’s starting to become more evident”

Gasoline prices fell 1.7 per cent in November on the year, reversing the prior month’s gain of 2.5 per cent. Food costs declined 0.7 per cent, matching a prior drop that was the first since January 2000. Jewellery prices fell 3 per cent, the most in two decades.

The average of three new core-inflation measures was 1.6 per cent on the year, down from a prior reading of 1.8 per cent, another sign of underlying malaise. The “common” measure slowed to 1.3 per cent, a two-decade low, a development that will “certainly fuel a dovish tone” by the central bank when it releases its next monetary policy report in January, Matthieu Arseneau of National Bank Financial, wrote in a note to clients.

On the brighter side, the country’s retail sales jumped 1.1 per cent in October, the statistics agency reported. That was the third straight gain, and almost quadruple the 0.3-per-cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. That may be reflected in Friday’s monthly gross-domestic-product report, currently forecast to show zero growth.

The sales data may be evidence Canadians are spending their higher government child benefits, Derek Holt, head of capital market economics at Scotiabank in Toronto, wrote in a research report. He said the evidence is preliminary on what may be a transitory gain, but should be treated as an “encouraging signal.”

Still, inflation will be the more significant measure for the Bank of Canada, and will bolster the view it is on hold for the foreseeable future, according to Doug Porter, chief economist in Bank of Montreal.

Governor Stephen Poloz held the central bank’s benchmark interest rate at 0.5 per cent in December, after saying in October he came close to cutting it. The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, lifted rates this month, with further increases expected in 2017 as growth picks up.

Thursday’s report is “just a further justification for the Bank of Canada to stay put,” even if or as the Fed continues to tighten interest rates in 2017, Porter said in a note to clients.

