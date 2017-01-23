The pace of Canadian wholesale trade cooled more than expected in November as declines in the motor vehicle and parts sector offset higher sales of agricultural supplies, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The 0.2 per cent gain missed economists’ forecasts for an increase of 0.5 per cent, while volumes were down 0.1 per cent. The soft figures came after strong October growth, which was revised up to 1.3 per cent from the previously reported 1.1 per cent.

Sales in November rose in four out of seven sectors. The “miscellaneous” category led the way up with a 7.2 per cent increase, driven by sales in agricultural supplies. The sector also includes chemicals and paper products.

Sales of building material and supplies rose 3.8 per cent as exports of forestry products increased.

But the motor vehicle sector was the biggest drag on wholesale trade, falling 5.8 per cent in just its second decrease in eight months.

The report will figure into economists’ calculations for fourth-quarter economic growth and is likely to reinforce expectations that growth slowed after a strong third quarter.

