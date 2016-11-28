Canada’s accelerating services sector will is leading the way to “fill the economic hole” left by declines in the country’s manufacturing export capacity and deep losses in resource income, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said.

“I strongly believe that the continued expansion of our service sector is pointing the way toward full economic recovery and the return of sustained, natural growth,” Mr. Poloz said in a speech in Toronto to the Annual Benefactors’ Dinner of C.D. Howe Institute, a private-sector economic-policy think tank.

Mr. Poloz estimated that the hole left in the economy from the declines in manufacturing and resources amounts to “$80-billion to $90-billion,” or more than 4 per cent of gross domestic product. But the hole is being refilled, he said.

“It kind of looks like we’ve filled about half of it,” he estimated in a Q&A session following his speech.

He noted that even as global oil markets have slumped and Canada’s exports have struggled to recover fully from the Great Recession due to a permanent loss of production capacity, the services sector has increased its exports by nearly one-third over the past five years, and growth in services has outpaced that of the goods sector in the post-crisis era. This is evidence of the economy’s “creative destruction,” he said, in which new technologies arise to create new businesses and jobs to replace capacity lost in traditional goods-producing sectors.

“This process has been gradual, more gradual than we would like, but based on the progress recorded to date, we have every confidence that the economy will find its way back to full output. As these new sources of growth add up, we will gradually absorb our excess capacity sometime around mid-2018, and inflation will converge on our 2 per cent target from below.”

Mr. Poloz’s speech built on the Bank of Canada’s recent increased focus on the emergence of the services sector as a key engine as the Canadian economy undergoes an unsteady evolution away from resources as its key source of strength. The central bank dedicated a special section in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report in October to services’ prominent role in the current economic recovery, and deputy governor Lawrence Schembri dedicated much of an early-November speech to the growth of Canada’s services exports.

The speech was the last word from the Bank of Canada governor prior to the bank’s next interest-rate announcement, on Dec. 7. The bank always observes a “blackout” period for one week prior to its rate decisions, when no senior officials at the bank speak publicly.

There is some speculation that the bank will consider an interest-rate cut to help spur Canada’s still-struggling economy – something the bank said it had considered in its previous decision in October, when it slashed its economic and inflation outlook. But Mr. Poloz steered clear of discussing near-term monetary policy in his speech.

The speech was also Mr. Poloz’s first since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, in which Donald Trump was the surprise winner. Given Mr. Trump’s protectionist trade rhetoric during the campaign, his victory raises new worries about the future for Canadian exports to the U.S., a critical component of the central bank’s road map for Canada’s economic recovery.

While he didn’t address the change in leadership in Canada’s biggest trading partner in his speech, Mr. Poloz did comment on Mr. Trump’s potential position on trade in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier in the day.

“Certainly the rhetoric was a source of concern,” Mr. Poloz said.

“Canada is very reliant on trade. Anything that disturbs that is a question mark,” he said.

Report Typo/Error