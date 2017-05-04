Canada’s trade deficit narrowed sharply to just $135-million in March as exports surged to a new high on shipments of energy products and consumer goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of $800-million. Statscan revised February’s deficit to $1.08-billion from an initial $972-million.

The value of exports jumped by 3.8 per cent to a record $46.98-billion. Energy products rose 7.0 per cent, pushed up by higher natural gas flows to the United States and a spike in exports of coal to Asia that coincided with a slowdown in Australian production caused by a cyclone.

Imports grew 1.7 per cent to $47.11-billion on higher inward flows of metal and non-metallic mineral products, particularly unwrought gold from Japan.

Exports to the United States, which accounted for 73.1 per cent of all Canadian exports in March, edged up by 0.1 per cent while imports increased by 2.0 per cent. As a result, Canada’s trade surplus with the United States slipped to $3.97-billion from $4.51-billion in February.

