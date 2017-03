Ottawa’s stricter mortgage rules slowed borrowing late last year, but the new policies did little to cool the country’s hottest real estate markets and Canadians found other ways to binge on debt.

Mortgage borrowing increased $1.2-billion to $18.9-billion in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Statistics Canada’s national balance-sheet report released on Wednesday, marking the slowest pace of borrowing in more than a year.

Report Typo/Error