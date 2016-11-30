Canada posted its strongest economic growth in more than two years in the third quarter, as a rebound in exports helped the economy bounce back strongly from its second-quarter slump.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that real gross domestic product rose at an annualized rate of 3.5 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, a sharp reversal from the second quarter, when GDP declined at a revised 1.3-per-cent annualized rate amid weak exports and the impact of the Alberta wildfires. It’s the fastest quarter-over-quarter pace since the 2014 second quarter.

The result was also slightly above economists’ average estimate of 3.4 per cent.

