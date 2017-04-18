Canadian exporters face a stark choice in a “Buy American, Hire American” world – shift production to the U.S. or lose the business.

Vancouver bus maker Grande West Transportation Group Inc. recently struck a deal to assemble its transit buses in Atlanta to meet strict U.S. purchasing rules on federally funded transit purchases. Those rules require that at least 60 per cent of the content and final assembly to be done in the United States.

