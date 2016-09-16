Canadian manufacturing sales in July edged up by 0.1 per cent as strength in the food, energy and metals industries was offset by weakness in the machinery and aerospace sectors, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 1.0 per cent increase from June. Sales advanced in nine of 21 industries, representing around 54 per cent of the manufacturing sector while in volume terms, sales climbed by 0.6 per cent.

Food industry sales rose by 1.9 per cent, in part because manufacturers were able to overcome supply difficulties that had caused shortages of canola in May and June.

Sales in the primary metals industry rose by 2.9 per cent while petroleum and coal products posted a 2.5 per cent gain on higher volumes at several oil refineries.

Production in the aerospace and products parts industry – known for its volatility – sank by 9.0 per cent while machinery sales fell by 3.3 per cent.

Report Typo/Error