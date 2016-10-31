Canadian producer prices rose by 0.4 per cent in September from August, pushed up by higher prices for energy and petroleum products as well as motorized vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 per cent month-on-month gain. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 15 rose, five fell, and one was unchanged.

Prices for energy and petroleum products advanced by 0.9 per cent on higher prices for light fuel oils, motor gasoline. Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles increased by 0.6 per cent, largely due to a 0.9 per cent depreciation of the Canadian dollar against the greenback in September.

Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars, which means prices go up when the Canadian currency weakens. The overall industrial product price index fell by 0.5 per cent from September 2015 compared to a 1.3 per cent year-on-year decline in August.

Raw materials prices dipped by 0.1 per cent on weaker prices for cattle and calves as well as hogs. Of the index’s six major commodity groups, three rose and three fell.

