The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose in July for the fourth consecutive month, posting a 0.3 per cent gain on strength in the motor vehicle and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The increase was slightly more than the 0.2 per cent month-on-month advance predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales climbed in five of the seven subsectors, representing 72 per cent of total wholesale sales.

In the motor vehicle and parts subsector, sales as a whole rose by 2.0 per cent, thanks largely to a 3.0 per cent jump in sales of motor vehicles. Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector edged up by 1.2 per cent.

Sales increased in six of the 10 provinces. They fell in energy-producing Alberta, which was hit by a major wildfire in May, for the third time in four months, dropping by 2.5 per cent. Statscan carried out additional research in May and June to judge the impact of the blaze but did not do so in July.

Sales in Ontario, the most populous province, rose 0.6 per cent to hit a record high, while in Quebec they increased by 1.1 per cent. The two provinces together account for around 61 per cent of the Canadian population.

