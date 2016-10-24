Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Statscan says the value of wholesale trade rose 0.8 per cent in August. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — Reuters

The value of Canadian wholesale trade increased in August for a fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.8 per cent on higher sales of agricultural supplies and machinery equipment, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The gain exceeded the 0.6 per cent month-on-month advance predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales climbed in five of the seven subsectors, representing 80 per cent of total wholesale sales.

The miscellaneous subsector gained 3.9 per cent as sales of agricultural supplies jumped 11.8 per cent on higher exports of fertilizer, pesticide and other chemical products.

Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies rose by 1.3 per cent to their highest since January on stronger shipments of farm, lawn and garden equipment.

Sales increased in eight of the 10 provinces. They rose by 2.1 per cent in energy-producing Alberta, which was hit by a major wildfire in May that shut down some oil sands facilities.

