Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, left, looks on as his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, speaks to media last Thursday in Montreal. Mr. Kenny says he sees ‘massive potential’ in trade with Canada. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
David Parkinson - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Enda Kenny had never made a state visit to Canada in his six years as Ireland’s Prime Minister. But the shifting global trade winds finally blew the Irish Republic’s leader to our shores.

Mr. Kenny made the trip last week to talk with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, as well as business leaders, about the bilateral potential offered by the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the landmark trade deal signed last fall between Canada and the European Union, the huge 28-country economic union of which Ireland is a member. It marked the first time in 12 years that an Irish prime minister had made a state visit to Canada; but with the advent of CETA as well as Britain’s intention to leave the EU (the so-called Brexit), Mr. Kenny crossed the pond to make the case for the two countries, with historical roots and a shared language, to deepen their relationship.

