Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales as demand picks up and they plan to boost investment and hiring to keep pace, but businesses are uncertain about U.S. protectionism and signs of substantial labor market slack exist, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

Expectations of sales growth over the next 12 months improved as the oil price slump has dissipated and demand from both domestic and U.S. buyers has picked up, the Bank of Canada said in its business outlook survey.

Signs of future sales, including new orders, were more widespread than three months ago.

While a weaker Canadian currency promotes tourism and benefits firms that see less competition from their U.S. counterparts, “considerable uncertainty” surrounds the implications of the U.S. election, the survey showed.

“Firms views ... are divided: some are optimistic about the prospect of increased infrastructure and military spending as well as changes in energy policies, while others are more pessimistic, often because of the risk of increased protectionism,” the central bank said in the report.

