Canadian businesses are feeling more bullish about future sales and investing, but their mood is tempered by persistent worries about U.S. protectionism and tax reform.

There are “signs of a further strengthening of demand” after two years of stagnation, according to the Bank of Canada’s quarterly business outlook survey, released Monday.

Executives surveyed by the central bank say they are more optimistic about future sales, exports, investing and hiring.

It all points to what the bank characterized as a “modest recovery in business sentiment.”

Opinion: In the Trump era, Canada might need NAFTA’s Chapter 11

Nonetheless, the bank said the survey shows companies “remain wary in an environment of elevated uncertainty about potential U.S. policy changes,” even though few say they’ve felt direct effects. Many respondents expressed fears about protectionism and losing competitiveness if the U.S. slashes business taxes in the months ahead.

The closely watched survey, conducted between Feb.15 and March 9, is based on interviews with top managers at 100 companies chosen to reflect the composition of Canadian gross domestic product.

The survey comes against a backdrop of an improving economy. Economists have been upgrading their forecasts for GDP growth this year after the economy surged ahead 0.6 per cent in January, matching the strongest single-month growth since mid-2011. Over the past six months, the economy has been growing at a healthy 4-per-cent annual clip.

The performance is starting to filter through to business optimism.

Roughly the same number of companies reported that sales rose in the past year versus those seeing lower sales. The bank said the responses reflect a divergence between the oil slump-affected prairies and the brighter outlook in Ontario and B.C.

Companies are even much more bullish about what lies ahead. Fifty-two per cent expect sales to grow faster over the next year, compared with 31 per cent that expect sales growth to slow. And based on new orders, the reading on “indicators of future sales” reached its highest level in five years.

The survey also shows a significant improvement in spending intentions, with 46 per cent saying they expect to invest more in the next 12 months, versus 11 per cent reporting plans to cut spending. Forty-three per cent report no change. It was the best reading since the end of 2010, before the 2014 oil price collapse sent business investment into a tailspin.

The bank said it suggests that intentions to invest have become more “widespread.”

Meanwhile, a composite measure of business spending – the Business Outlook Survey indicator – points to a “modest recovery, according to the survey. The indicator moved into positive territory for the first time since late 2014.

In other results, the survey found “modest” excess in business capacity, little expectation of price increases and no change in credit conditions.

A separate survey of loan officers shows that lending conditions remain “essentially unchanged” in the quarter.

Report Typo/Error