Web-based digital currency bitcoin hit its highest levels in almost three years on Friday, extending gains since India sparked a cash shortage by removing high-denomination bank notes from circulation a month ago.

Bitcoin was trading as high as $774 on the New York-based itBit exchange, up almost 1 per cent on the day and the highest since February 2014, having climbed almost 9 per cent in the past month.

Bitcoin is a cash alternative that can be used for moving money across the globe quickly and anonymously with no need for a central authority to process transactions. It has climbed around 80 per cent so far this year, far exceeding its 35 per cent rise in 2015.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced a shock move on Nov. 8 to ditch 500 and 1,000 rupee notes – worth a combined $256-billion – that he said were fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for attacks by militants who target India.

The cryptocurrency’s value has been highly volatile – after rocketing above $1,100 in 2013, it had fallen to around $150 by early 2015. But it has since stabilized, staying above $500 for the past six months.

