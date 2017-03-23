The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell but the loonie traded in a narrow range as investors awaited a vote on a U.S. health-care replacement later in the day.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, hovered above four-month lows, with a recovery reined in by investor concerns that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led supply cuts were not yet reducing record U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.23 per cent at $47.93 a barrel.

The vote on a Republican healthcare plan is seen as a litmus test of President Donald Trump’s ability to negotiate with Congress and deliver on tax and spending promises.

At 9:28 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar traded at $1.3338 to the greenback, or 74.97 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Wednesday’s close of $1.3327, or 75.04 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3317 to $1.3355.

On Wednesday, the Canadian government unveiled a stay-the-course budget that targeted export growth and some measure of tax reform but did little to whittle away at deficits, even as it backed off from an explicit pledge to improve the debt outlook.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year up 2 cents to yield 0.764 per cent and the 10-year rising 21 cents to yield 1.657 per cent.

Canada’s inflation report for February is due on Friday.

