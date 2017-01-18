The central bank, which kept its key lending rate at 0.5 per cent, noted the Canadian economy would take a “material” hit from a protectionist Trump government.

The Canadian dollar tumbled Wednesday following comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz that an interest-rate cut “remains on the table.”

The loonie fell swiftly after Mr. Poloz’s rate comments, and as of 1 p.m. ET it stood at 75.65 cents (U.S.), down a full cent from yesterday’s close, according to Bloomberg data.

The BoC also warned of a strengthening Canadian dollar in its quarterly monetary policy report. “The recent appreciation of the Canadian dollar against the currencies of some key competitors is projected to weigh on Canadian export growth,” it said.

The U.S. is on a divergent rate path from Canada, lending strength to the greenback, which has surged over the past three years. The Federal Reserve hiked rates in December and is projected to do so two or three times in 2017.