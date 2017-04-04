The worldwide transition toward a low-carbon economy is well under way. Ambitious international targets are in place and policies are being actively debated, developed and implemented step by step to make the transition. Many businesses and institutions – notably in Europe, China and North America – are reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint. The more innovative firms and governments are exploring new growth opportunities in this lower-carbon world. Yet, progress is uneven across sectors, regions and governments, and the 180-degree turn in U.S. climate policy under Donald Trump risks slippage from the steps already taken.Report Typo/Error
