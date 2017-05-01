According to Harvard’s Edward Glaeser, “Cities are the best path we know out of poverty.”

This is echoed by prominent economist Paul Romer, who has made the richly documented case that humanity’s urbanization over the past 10,000 years has been the main driver of human progress.

He argues that the present century is the one in which the urbanization trend finally reaches into every corner of the globe, and the world’s population will stabilize at 10 billion to 11 billion people, with 70 per cent to 80 per cent of them living in cities.

