Who will be next to follow Britain out of the European Union? With 28 member countries in various degrees of irritation with the EU , surely Britain’s exodus cannot be a one-off event.

The punters are already sizing up Italy, Greece, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Finland as potential truants. Of the lot, Italy seems closest to the edge. Its December referendum on constitutional reform, if lost, could trigger a snap election whose potential victor is the anti-euro Five Star Movement.

Report Typo/Error