Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Alberta fear mongering is a study in how not to read economic indicators Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Todd Hirsch

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The wild ride in Alberta’s economy has whip-sawed all sorts of industries, foremost among them the petroleum sector, which has shrunk to a shadow of its former self. Other industries have been affected as well, and there’s special concern these days around the non-residential construction industry.

But how bad is it? Has the sky really fallen? Here’s where readers of the business pages can learn a valuable lesson in how – and how not to – read economic indicators. The situation is not nearly as bad as the fear mongers would have us believe.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canadian economy shrinks 1.6% in second quarter after Alberta wildfires (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog