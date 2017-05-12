There is no shortage of opinions in Canada’s financial community about Home Capital Group Inc. So when are we going to hear the Bank of Canada’s?

Last week, Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, issued a report suggesting it was high time the central bank say something about the embattled mortgage company, to calm concerns in international markets that Home Capital might be some sort of canary in the coal mine for Canada’s financial system. Those fears have contributed to a sell-off in the Canadian dollar, which has been trading near 15-month lows over the past couple of weeks.

