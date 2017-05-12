Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Bank of Canada has good reason for silence on Home Capital Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There is no shortage of opinions in Canada’s financial community about Home Capital Group Inc. So when are we going to hear the Bank of Canada’s?

Last week, Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, issued a report suggesting it was high time the central bank say something about the embattled mortgage company, to calm concerns in international markets that Home Capital might be some sort of canary in the coal mine for Canada’s financial system. Those fears have contributed to a sell-off in the Canadian dollar, which has been trading near 15-month lows over the past couple of weeks.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular