Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A rate cut, in so many words, is in the offing Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bank of Canada just came much closer to cutting interest rates than anyone would have dreamed before Wednesday’s rate announcement. Now, there’s nothing blocking the path to a rate cut early next year – including the housing-market dilemma that until recently formed an imposing obstacle.

The bank’s rate announcement and accompanying quarterly Monetary Policy Report made for bleak reading: Slashed economic growth forecasts, lowered inflation expectations, structural damage in the export sector that may have permanently impeded its progress, an anticipated hit to growth from Ottawa’s recent tightening of mortgage rules.

Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged (BNN Video)
Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog