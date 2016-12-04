Despite signalling over the fall that it had inched toward an interest-rate cut, the Bank of Canada doesn’t look prepared to take that plunge in this week’s rate announcement. The key question is what the bank will communicate about how far it has pulled back from the edge.

The Bank of Canada will issue the last of the year’s eight scheduled rate decisions on Wednesday morning, and it now looks overwhelmingly likely that the bank will hold its key rate steady at 0.5 per cent, where it has sat for the past 16 months. The bond market is pricing in just a 3-per-cent chance of a rate cut – a pretty definitive declaration that it’s off the table.

