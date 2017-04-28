If a group of undiluted communists and capitalists were to join forces and concoct a recipe for a Utopian society, they might produce a socio-economic system anchored by a basic, or guaranteed, annual income.

The communists would love it because it would insulate the poor and unemployed from grinding, miserable poverty. Presumably, the basic income would be set high enough to allow individuals and families to feed themselves and pay for education and rudimentary housing. No more freezing in the gutter because the owners of capital – the bosses – replaced you with a robot or simply fired you to reduce expenses and boost shareholder returns.

Report Typo/Error