Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Basic income is an opiate for the masses, not a sustainable solution Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If a group of undiluted communists and capitalists were to join forces and concoct a recipe for a Utopian society, they might produce a socio-economic system anchored by a basic, or guaranteed, annual income.

The communists would love it because it would insulate the poor and unemployed from grinding, miserable poverty. Presumably, the basic income would be set high enough to allow individuals and families to feed themselves and pay for education and rudimentary housing. No more freezing in the gutter because the owners of capital – the bosses – replaced you with a robot or simply fired you to reduce expenses and boost shareholder returns.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Reality Check: Would a universal basic income policy work in Canada? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular