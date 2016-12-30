Donald Trump lifted the lid on a cesspool of anxiety in 2016 among people left behind by globalization, technological change and rising inequality.

Unfortunately, he’s got the solution all wrong.

High-cost, low-skilled work is not coming back – not to the U.S. rust belt, and not to Canada’s manufacturing heartland of Ontario. Taking the United States on this misguided retro road trip – by closing borders, raising tariffs or punishing global companies – will come at a huge economic price. And it will inevitably fail.

Report Typo/Error