Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Better education is the answer to Trump’s misguided retro road trip Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Donald Trump lifted the lid on a cesspool of anxiety in 2016 among people left behind by globalization, technological change and rising inequality.

Unfortunately, he’s got the solution all wrong.

High-cost, low-skilled work is not coming back – not to the U.S. rust belt, and not to Canada’s manufacturing heartland of Ontario. Taking the United States on this misguided retro road trip – by closing borders, raising tariffs or punishing global companies – will come at a huge economic price. And it will inevitably fail.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Barrie McKenna on Twitter: @barriemckenna

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump delays decision on his business empire (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular