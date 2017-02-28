The excuse was Italy; the real reason might have been Brexit.

The merger of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE ) and Deutsche Boerse (DB), a €29-billion ($41-billion) combination that would have created a formidable rival to the mightiest American exchanges, is dying, if not quite dead. The LSE in effect said so Sunday night with the surprise announcement that it could not meet the European Commission’s demand that the LSE, for anti-trust reasons, sell MTS, its Italian electronic bond trading platform.

