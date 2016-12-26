2017 will be the year of Theresa May.

The British Prime Minister has a make-or-break year in front of her and if anyone thought Brexit couldn’t get more omnipresent, wait until 2017 when things really get going.

Just think about what Ms. May faces in 2017. She’ll launch the biggest project Britain has undertaken in peacetime; pulling the country out of the European Union. And she’ll have to do it with a tiny majority in parliament, a notoriously rebellious caucus, a tight timetable and a formidable team of negotiators on the EU side who seem determined not to let Britain leave easily. Amid all that, the government will be re-writing immigration rules, figuring out new border controls and learning how to negotiate international trade deals, something Britain hasn’t done in more than 40 years.

