Canadian officials are breathing a sigh of relief that New York has backed off putting Buy American restrictions on most state purchases.

But this isn’t the end of the story for Canadian companies that sell to federal, state and local governments in the United States. Not by a long shot.

Emboldened by Donald Trump’s America First rhetoric and widespread anti-trade sentiment, protectionist purchasing rules are spreading rapidly in the United States – the main market for Canadian exports. New and more expansive purchasing restrictions are likely inevitable.

