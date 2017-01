Chilling thought for a Canadian winter evening: Mexico's legitimate trade with the United States is almost identical to Canada's.

An emerging Third World neighbour that has not fought side-by-side with the United States in the wars of the 20th Century – or the 21st, and is the main supplier of illegal drugs to American users, and a major factor in big-city American drug wars has been outperforming Canada lately in the share of NAFTA revenues.

Report Typo/Error