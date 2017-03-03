Canadians may be tempted to keep calm and carry on amid all the chaos swirling around President Donald Trump.

No one really knows with certainty what the U.S. will do on taxes, trade, immigration, or financial and energy regulation.

Maybe the safest response for Canada is to do nothing at all.

Wrong. Complacency could prove lethal for Canada. The world changed in November. And while the policy details are still murky, it’s now apparent the United States is moving toward a world of less regulation, sharply lower taxes and greater protectionism – whether we like it or not.

