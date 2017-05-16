With budget season across Canada now over, it’s a good time for a regular debt check-up for all governments. The prognosis: Canada’s debt is still manageable, but we’re in poorer health than a decade ago, and some of the provinces have flashing warning signs.

Economic history teaches that countries and jurisdictions face increased health risks when their debt-to-GDP ratio rises beyond 80 per cent of GDP. Debt service payments eat up a significant share of the national budget, pushing governments to undertake fiscal austerity through budget cuts and tax increases. Financial markets become nervous about the capacity and willingness to pay. Credit ratings get marked down and the cost of carrying the debt rises due in part to higher bond risk spreads.

