Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

After months of strong Canadian job growth, it’s almost beside the point whether Friday’s employment report for March will keep the winning streak going. The focus on the Canadian labour market has shifted from quantity to quality.

Economists aren’t expecting much big from Statistics Canada’s labour-force survey in terms of additional job growth, after the economy booked gains of 110,000 jobs in the previous three months, and more than 250,000 since last July. Most anticipate a pause in the month; the median estimate is an inconsequential 5,000 gain, and few would be surprised by a small decline. Nevertheless, with the economic data generally signalling accelerating growth, the upward trend in hiring looks pretty locked in.

