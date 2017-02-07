Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Beyond reason? Canada’s energy sector weighs the U.S. border-adjustment tax Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

Calgary — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It’s no easy feat making plans in a postlogic world, but that’s what Canada’s energy sector is forced to do.

An early trade threat to emerge from Washington as Donald Trump stepped into the Oval Office was the imposition of a border adjustment tax. It’s got oil companies, investors and a large contingent of Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s cabinet lying awake at night.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular