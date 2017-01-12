Over the past hundred years, Canada’s economy has evolved through two quite different economic eras, guided by trade policy.

A new trade and economic era for Canada is now at hand. A protectionist Trump administration is accelerating the emergence of this era, but the trends have been under way for a decade. This next trade and economic era is globally oriented, has more of a role for services and investment and is about emerging technologies and services in areas such as a low-carbon future. Is Canada ready to act decisively to shape and strengthen its position in this new era?

