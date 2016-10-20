Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
Carl Mortished

LONDON — Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Where the hell is Wallonia? More than a few Canadians might have asked that question this week. The parliament that governs a slice of Belgium that accounts for a fraction of 1 per cent of the population of the European Union has just scuppered a free-trade agreement between Canada and Europe.

It’s not the tail but the flea that is wagging the dog. Wallonia is kicking up a fuss over CETA, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. Walloon farmers worry they will lose protection from cheap imports while Walloon industrial workers fear the deal offers too much freedom for multinationals. Canadians who, in common with their Prime Minister, like to see themselves as the global “Mr. Nice Guy” may be surprised to find themselves cast in the role of rapacious and predatory capitalist exploiters.

