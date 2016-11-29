Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
Canadians about to see yet again that approvals don't end pipeline battles

Jeffrey Jones

Calgary — The Globe and Mail

If there’s one thing that’s become clear over the past decade of pipeline battles, it’s that approval doesn’t beget acceptance. Canadians are about to get more proof.

For those executives and politicians with big dreams of sending batches upon batches of heavy Canadian crude oil to the Pacific and onward to Asian markets, that’s good reason to keep any victory dances to a minimum. These fights are far from over.

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog