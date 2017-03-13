Stephen Poloz has taken a lot of heat for being overly optimistic about the export recovery.

There has been a lot less focus on the Bank of Canada Governor’s chronic forecasting misses on business investment.

These two vital components of the economy are, of course, linked. In a trade-dependent country such as Canada, exports help drive investment. As companies grow their foreign sales, they gain confidence and eventually expand their operations to meet growing demand.

