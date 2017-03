The highlight of this week’s federal budget might have been Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s choice of footwear. He stepped out in new Oxfords from trendy Edmonton-based designer Poppy Barley.

Once you got past the shoes, it was a forgettable budget. There were no major spending initiatives and no new taxes. The government opted for a wait-and-see exercise, an approach dictated by one leader, and that wasn’t Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

