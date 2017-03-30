Cenovus Energy’s $17.7-billion acquisition of ConocoPhillips’s oil sands holdings is a blockbuster deal that should have garnered a blockbuster response.

It doubles oil sands output in one fell swoop, cements the company as leader in steam-driven production, Canadianizes more of the world’s third-largest crude deposit and opens up a new business in one of North America’s hottest natural gas exploration plays.

Report Typo/Error