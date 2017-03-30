Cenovus Energy’s $17.7-billion acquisition of ConocoPhillips’s oil sands holdings is a blockbuster deal that should have garnered a blockbuster response.
It doubles oil sands output in one fell swoop, cements the company as leader in steam-driven production, Canadianizes more of the world’s third-largest crude deposit and opens up a new business in one of North America’s hottest natural gas exploration plays.Report Typo/Error
Follow @the_Jeff_Joneson Twitter:
- ConocoPhillips$50.00+4.05(+8.81%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$15.05-2.40(-13.75%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$11.29-1.79(-13.69%)
- Updated March 30 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.