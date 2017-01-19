Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Cross-party elitism has infected Canadian politics, too Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brian Lee Crowley

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

People like me have a lot to answer for.

You know who I mean: those glib experts who get on the television, give TED Talks or write Globe columns extolling the virtues of free trade, immigration, balanced budgets and higher productivity. But all of these things come with a cost and those of us who believe in the virtues of open-market friendly societies have been too cavalier in asserting that economic growth will obviously create new opportunities for the people whose jobs disappear in this brave new world of economic efficiency.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brian Lee Crowley on Twitter: @brianleecrowley

Also on The Globe and Mail

Divided societies, rising populism top risk list at Davos (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular