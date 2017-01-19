People like me have a lot to answer for.
You know who I mean: those glib experts who get on the television, give TED Talks or write Globe columns extolling the virtues of free trade, immigration, balanced budgets and higher productivity. But all of these things come with a cost and those of us who believe in the virtues of open-market friendly societies have been too cavalier in asserting that economic growth will obviously create new opportunities for the people whose jobs disappear in this brave new world of economic efficiency.Report Typo/Error
