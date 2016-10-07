If you were a buyer of British equities, Brexit didn’t seem to matter.

Since late June, shortly after Britons voted to leave the European Union, the FTSE-100 has marched ever upward and now trades near record highs. The FTSE-250, whose member companies are focused on the British economy, has reached an all-time high. The British economy was strong, the Bank of England was working its magic and many economists and business commentators agreed that “Project Fear” – the forecasts of economic doom spun by the Brexit-fearing mob – proved to be false alarms.

Report Typo/Error