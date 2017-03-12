Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There is a lot of angst in Canada about the looming renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement.

Perhaps no sector has more to fear than the dairy industry.

It’s highly protected. It has been a frequent target of U.S. trade complaints, even before U.S. President Donald Trump. And unlike other vulnerable Canadian sectors, it has few natural allies in the United States and a long list of enemies from big dairy-producing states, including House speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York.

