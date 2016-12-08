Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

ECB’s QE two-step: Having your economic cake and eating it longer Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The European Central Bank’s decision to both scale back its quantitative easing program and extend it was a clever bit of geo-economic juggling designed to keep all options open as the euro zone economy and inflation rates limp back to life.

The ECB, led by president Mario Draghi, is extending the QE program to the end of December, 2017 – it was to expire in March – but is reducing the program’s monthly asset purchases to €60-billion a month from €80-billion, starting in April.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

Also on The Globe and Mail

ECB to scale back asset buys (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular