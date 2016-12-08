The European Central Bank’s decision to both scale back its quantitative easing program and extend it was a clever bit of geo-economic juggling designed to keep all options open as the euro zone economy and inflation rates limp back to life.

The ECB, led by president Mario Draghi, is extending the QE program to the end of December, 2017 – it was to expire in March – but is reducing the program’s monthly asset purchases to €60-billion a month from €80-billion, starting in April.

Report Typo/Error