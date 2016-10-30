Canadians hungry for more information on the country’s uncertain economy will be served up a smorgasbord of news this week, with Ottawa’s economic and fiscal update as the main course.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present the Liberal government’s update of its budget and economic projections Tuesday afternoon, in what many observers anticipate could look more like an interim mini-budget than simply a refreshing of the estimates the government laid out in its budget last March.

