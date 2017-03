Guess which country is poised to lead the G7 in economic growth this year?

If you said, “The United States! Trumptopia! Make America great again!,” you’re wrong. But it’s an understandable mistake – that was the slam-dunk answer for so long, and it’s hard to let these things go.

Just as it’s hard to wrap your head around the new G7 growth leader: Canada.

