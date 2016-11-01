The Trudeau Liberals’ fall budget update showed a government deeply committed to a strategy for rebuilding Canada’s stunted economy. It also showed one much less committed to transparency in its fiscal and economic forecasting.

At issue is the now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t nature of the $6-billion “forecast adjustment” the rookie government built into its inaugural budget last March. In its Fall Economic Statement issued Tuesday, the government leaned on it to plug an eroded economic outlook into its budget and end up with a smaller deficit coming out the other end.

Report Typo/Error