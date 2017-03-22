In two budgets, the Trudeau Liberal government has utterly changed the course of Canadian economic policy. And the impact goes much deeper than the red ink it has spilled on the bottom line – although the bottom line may well limit how far this government can take this new economic vision.

Yes, Wednesday’s budget moves Canada a bit further away from fiscal balance, which the previous Harper government considered its budgetary holy grail. The deficit for the upcoming fiscal year, 2017-2018, is now budgeted at $28.5-billion, up from an estimated $23-billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, and from the government’s estimate of $27.8-billion in its interim economic update last fall.

